26 Mar Rubber Ducky Reverse Raffle

26 Mar
Is your Rubber Ducky the One?!

We’re hosting a party at Atlantic Spa and Billiards on May 5th – and we want to hook you up with some amazing prizes like a Fantasy Splendor Spa (Valued at $3,995), a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Pellet Grill (Valued at $649) or a $250 gift certificate to Atlantic Spa & Billiards!

The only catch? You gotta win one of our Rubber Duckies to play!

How do you win?

– Listen with Patrick Johnson March 26th – April 6th, Wednesday April 18th, Wednesday April 25th, and Wednesday May 2nd for your chance to win a Rubber Ducky and a Moe’s gift card!

– Rick and Donna have Rubber Duckies too – listen April 2nd – April 27th to win!

– Register at Atlantic Spa and Billiards located at 8721 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

– Use the form and enter below for a chance to win.

If you are one of our 100 Rubber Ducky winners, join us for the Rubber Ducky Reverse Raffle on May 5th. We’ll take all the ducks for a dip in the Fantasy Splendor Spa. Starting at Noon, we’ll pull the duckies out one at a time. If we draw your duck – you lose! If you’re one of the final three ducks – you’ll win a prize!

If you aren’t one of our Rubber Ducky finalists – don’t worry! You can still come out to party with us at Atlantic Spa and Billiards and take advantage of some great deals!

You must be present at May 5, 2018 event to win. Deadline for online entry is 11:59pm on May 3, 2018. View Contest Rules.