26 Mar Rubber Ducky Reverse Raffle

Rubber Ducky Reverse Raffle

Posted at 02:59h in by admin in Contests

Is your Rubber Ducky the One?!

We’re hosting a party at Atlantic Spa and Billiards on May 5th – and we want to hook you up with some amazing prizes like a Fantasy Splendor Spa (Valued at $3,995), a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Pellet Grill (Valued at $649) or a $250 gift certificate to Atlantic Spa & Billiards!

The only catch? You gotta win one of our Rubber Duckies to play!

How do you win?

– Listen with Patrick Johnson March 26th – April 6th, Wednesday April 18th, Wednesday April 25th, and Wednesday May 2nd for your chance to win a Rubber Ducky and a Moe’s gift card!

– Rick and Donna have Rubber Duckies too – listen April 2nd – April 27th to win!

– Register at Atlantic Spa and Billiards located at 8721 Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

– Use the form and enter below for a chance to win.

If you are one of our 100 Rubber Ducky winners, join us for the Rubber Ducky Reverse Raffle on May 5th. We’ll take all the ducks for a dip in the Fantasy Splendor Spa. Starting at Noon, we’ll pull the duckies out one at a time. If we draw your duck – you lose! If you’re one of the final three ducks – you’ll win a prize!

If you aren’t one of our Rubber Ducky finalists – don’t worry! You can still come out to party with us at Atlantic Spa and Billiards and take advantage of some great deals!

Enter to win using the form below:

You must be present at May 5, 2018 event to win. Deadline for online entry is 11:59pm on May 3, 2018. View Contest Rules.