13 May NC Symphony Summerfest Tickets

Listen every Monday and Tuesday during the Triangle’s Morning News with Donna King to win your tickets to a NC Symphony Summerfest Show at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre.

Grab your picnic basket and lawn chairs and spread out your blanket under the stars at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre for the NC Symphony’s Summerfest Series.

Summerfest offers classical masterworks and family-friendly concerts in a relaxed outdoor environment, complete with pre-concert activities like the popular Instrument Zoo.

This year’s shows include: Playing with the Pros, A Space Spectacular, Piazzolla’s Four Seasons, Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Broadway’s Greatest Hits, Russian Nights and more!

For the best deal, Lawn Flex Passes can be used in any combination for any Summerfest concert and include complimentary parking. Kids under 12 are always admitted free on the lawn!

See the full Summerfest lineup and purchase your tickets at NCSymphony.org.