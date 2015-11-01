14 Jun NC Symphony Summerfest: Broadway’s Greatest Hits

Listen all week during the Triangle’s Morning News with Donna King to win your tickets to the NC Symphony Summerfest: Broadway’s Greatest Hits at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre on June 29th.

Grab your picnic basket and lawn chairs and spread out your blanket under the stars at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre as you experience all the show-stopping tunes you love from Broadway’s biggest hits! Spend an evening with songs from Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Cats, The Lion King, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, and Beauty and the Beast. It’s the ultimate show tune extravaganza!

Summerfest offers classical masterworks and family-friendly concerts in a relaxed outdoor environment, complete with pre-concert activities like the popular Instrument Zoo.

For the best deal, Lawn Flex Passes can be used in any combination for any Summerfest concert and include complimentary parking. Kids under 12 are always admitted free on the lawn!

See the full Summerfest lineup and purchase your tickets at NCSymphony.org.