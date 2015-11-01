21 Jun NC Symphony Summerfest: 1812 Overture

Listen all week during the Triangle’s Morning News with Donna King to win your tickets to the NC Symphony Summerfest: 1812 Overture at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre on July 6th.

Grab your picnic basket and lawn chairs and spread out your blanket under the stars at Cary’s Booth Amphitheatre as you revel in the romance of Russia’s greatest composers including Tchaikovsky’s towering “1812 Overture”—plus Shostakovich’s Festive Overture, Borodin’s In the Steppes of Central Asia, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Russian Easter Festival Overture, and more.

Summerfest offers classical masterworks and family-friendly concerts in a relaxed outdoor environment, complete with pre-concert activities like the popular Instrument Zoo.

For the best deal, Lawn Flex Passes can be used in any combination for any Summerfest concert and include complimentary parking. Kids under 12 are always admitted free on the lawn!

See the full Summerfest lineup and purchase your tickets at NCSymphony.org.