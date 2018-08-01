06 Aug Methodist Home for Children to Build Childcare Center in Raleigh’s Washington Terrace

Methodist Home for Children to Build Childcare Center in Raleigh’s Washington Terrace

Posted at 20:54h in by admin in Contests

The childcare program at the heart of Washington Terrace’s ambitious redevelopment will operate as a program of the Methodist Home for Children and be named the Barbara H. Curtis Center.

The center which will open in summer 2019 will redefine childcare and preschool opportunities for the community.

The Barbara H. Curtis Center will expand the inclusive classroom model at MHC’s five-star, NAEYC-accredited Jordan Child & Family Enrichment Center. It will serve 75 children, ages 6 weeks through 5 years, in blended classes that bring together children with typical development, special needs, and diverse family backgrounds.

Listen as Rick and Donna talk to Bruce Stanley from the Methodist Home For Children about this new redevelopment project.

Learn more about the Barbara H. Curtis Center, and see how you can make a donation to help support he project at MHFC.org.