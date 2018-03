LSD Tour, featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam

Listen all week with Patrick Johnson for your chance to win tickets to the LSD Tour, featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam at Red Hat Amphitheater on Friday, August 10th!

The LSD Tour, featuring Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam, unites three of music’s most celebrated and iconic voices on one epic cross-country package for the very first time. These three highly esteemed artists have garnered 49 GRAMMY nominations combined over the span of their illustrious careers.

Tickets on sale Friday, March 30th at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.

