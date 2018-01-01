03 Nov KISS Tickets

Listen all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kiss at PNC Arena on April 6th.

After an epic and storied 45-year career that launched an era of rock ‘n’ roll legends, KISS announced they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named “End of the Road.”

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock ‘n’ roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.

