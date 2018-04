Kid Rock Tickets

 Listen all week with Rick and Donna for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kid Rock with Brantley Gilbert and Wheeler Walker Jr. at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park on September 1st!

You’ll also win a spot in our Rubber Ducky Reverse Raffle where you could win over $3,000 in prizes! Want another chance to win? Enter here!

Tickets for Kid Rock are on sale Friday, April 13th at 10am via Ticketmaster.com.

