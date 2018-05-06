WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Journey and Def Leppard Tickets
30 Jan Journey and Def Leppard Tickets

Listen during the Triangle’s Morning News with Patrick Johnson for your chance to win tickets to see Journey and Def Leppard at the PNC Arena on June 5th!

Two of the world’s greatest rock bands – Def Leppard and Journey – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour!

The tour will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Lights,” “Photograph,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Rock of Ages” and “Faithfully.”

For more information on the show visit ThePNCArena.com. Tickets on sale Saturday, February 3rd at 10am via ticketmaster.com.

View Contest Rules

 