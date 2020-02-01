03 Feb Deep River Sporting Clays

WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Deep River Sporting Clays
Deep River Sporting Clays

Contests


Listen all week with Rick and Donna Show on Monday and Friday afternoon and the Triangle’s Morning News on Wednesday morning to win a Deep River Sporting Clays “Try it Out” gift certificate for two people!

Try something new this Valentine’s Day with a trip to Deep River Sporting Clays and Shooting School. The Try-It-Out packages are good for two people and are valid through the end of 2020. Deep River Sporting Clays offers a unique, outdoor experience with concealed carry classes, group outings, a variety of sporting clays courses and more! Just a short drive from the Triangle.

For more information go to deepriver.net.

 