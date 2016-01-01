WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Christopher Cross
Christopher Cross

Christopher Cross

Christopher CrossListen for the Genius Quiz during the Triangle’s Morning News with Patrick Johnson (between 7am – 8am) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Christopher Cross at the Carolina Theatre of Durham on May 1st.

Christopher Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including – for the first time ever – the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.

Now, 30+ years after his extraordinary emergence into the music business, Cross continues his recording and performing career with a new album, Secret Ladder, that evokes the artistry of such great singer-songwriters as Joni Mitchell and Randy Newman while addressing contemporary concerns head-on – a combination which is sure to please his loyal fan base.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the show, visit CarolinaTheatre.org.

