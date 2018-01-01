12 Mar Celtic Woman Tickets

Celtic Woman Tickets

Contests

Listen all week with Patrick Johnson for your chance to win tickets to Celtic Woman at DPAC on March 18th!

Celtic Woman, the multi-platinum international music sensation, is headed to DPAC on March 18th! The much-anticipated concert, ‘Homecoming,’ celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage. Celtic Woman combines the finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience.

From the debut, Celtic Woman has touched the hearts of a huge global audience. Now, with Homecoming, Celtic Woman brings the next chapter of an extraordinary musical journey. It’s a universal celebration of life. It’s traditional, it’s contemporary. It’s yesterday, today and tomorrow.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit DPACNC.com.

