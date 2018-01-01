WPTF NewsRadio 680 | Celtic Woman Tickets
12 Mar Celtic Woman Tickets

Posted at 21:23h in Contests
 Listen all week with Patrick Johnson for your chance to win tickets to Celtic Woman at DPAC on March 18th!

Celtic Woman, the multi-platinum international music sensation, is headed to DPAC on March 18th! The much-anticipated concert, ‘Homecoming,’ celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage. Celtic Woman combines the finest musical talent with epic stage productions to present a unique, inspiring live experience.

From the debut, Celtic Woman has touched the hearts of a huge global audience. Now, with Homecoming, Celtic Woman brings the next chapter of an extraordinary musical journey. It’s a universal celebration of life. It’s traditional, it’s contemporary. It’s yesterday, today and tomorrow.

To purchase tickets or for more information visit DPACNC.com.

